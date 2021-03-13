LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €68.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €66.79 ($78.57).

Shares of LXS stock opened at €64.56 ($75.95) on Friday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 12-month high of €66.78 ($78.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €62.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of €56.49.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

