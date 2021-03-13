Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Trading 9.2% Higher

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) was up 9.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.18 and last traded at $7.14. Approximately 619,980 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 667,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Lannett alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $283.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Lannett had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $133.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Drabik sold 33,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $203,345.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,513 shares in the company, valued at $313,199.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Lannett by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Lannett by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lannett by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Lannett by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Lannett by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 71,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.