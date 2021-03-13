Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,041 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.85.

LSTR stock opened at $163.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $168.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.33 and a 200-day moving average of $138.10.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

