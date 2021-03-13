Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,771 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $183.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.08. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $114.55 and a one year high of $188.24.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is 60.85%.

In other Lancaster Colony news, SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total transaction of $299,492.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,520.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.