Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) Short Interest Down 66.7% in February

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 11th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LSBK traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422. Lake Shore Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $86.84 million, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.34.

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Lake Shore Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

About Lake Shore Bancorp

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses.

