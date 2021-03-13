Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Lafayette Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises 1.3% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,596,657. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 100.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average of $41.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $55.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.