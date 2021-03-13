Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 611.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $56.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.28. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $91.92.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KYMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

In other news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $506,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $506,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 7,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $440,844.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,824.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,929 over the last quarter.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

