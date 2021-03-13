K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

KPLUY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. AlphaValue raised K+S Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Finally, Commerzbank downgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPLUY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.54. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

