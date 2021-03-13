K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €7.35 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €7.35 ($8.65) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SDF. Nord/LB set a €6.70 ($7.88) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group set a €10.10 ($11.88) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €8.29 ($9.75).

SDF stock opened at €9.16 ($10.78) on Wednesday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 12-month high of €10.44 ($12.28). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is €7.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.91.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

