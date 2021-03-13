K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €13.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) received a €13.00 ($15.29) target price from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €6.70 ($7.88) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €10.10 ($11.88) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.35 ($8.65) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €8.29 ($9.75).

Shares of ETR:SDF opened at €9.16 ($10.78) on Thursday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 52-week high of €10.44 ($12.28). The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is €9.45 and its 200 day moving average is €7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.00.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

