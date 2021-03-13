Krilogy Financial LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.75. 2,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,887. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $106.07 and a 52-week high of $231.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.17 and its 200-day moving average is $200.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

