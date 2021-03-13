Krilogy Financial LLC Makes New $253,000 Investment in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VMBS stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.49. 41,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,521. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.77 and a one year high of $54.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.