Krilogy Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,874,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,324,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,322,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1,282.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 522,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,165,000 after purchasing an additional 484,411 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,755,000 after buying an additional 458,790 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $205.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $196.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.31.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

