Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 1,806 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $77.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.55 and a 200-day moving average of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $93.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

