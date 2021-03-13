Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 188 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 107,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 163,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,566,000 after buying an additional 15,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK stock opened at $74.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.92 and its 200-day moving average is $80.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

