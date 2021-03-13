Krane Funds Advisors LLC Takes Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,706 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SE shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Shares of SE stock traded down $5.31 on Friday, hitting $231.48. The stock had a trading volume of 132,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481,805. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.01. The company has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a PE ratio of -78.33 and a beta of 1.36. Sea Limited has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

