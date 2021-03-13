Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases 514 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDFC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 200.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in WD-40 by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in WD-40 by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 0.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in WD-40 by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC traded down $8.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $304.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 71.01 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $151.16 and a 52 week high of $333.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $312.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.75.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $178,083.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WDFC. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.