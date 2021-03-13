Krane Funds Advisors LLC Invests $798,000 in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Standex International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Standex International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Standex International by 51.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Standex International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Standex International by 193.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Standex International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Standex International alerts:

In other news, VP James A. Hooven sold 547 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $52,687.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,687.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul C. Burns sold 2,670 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $242,996.70. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,217 shares of company stock valued at $740,684. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Standex International from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of SXI stock opened at $106.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. Standex International Co. has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $108.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.80 and a 200-day moving average of $75.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Standex International had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.