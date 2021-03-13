Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $938,000 Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ambarella by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter worth $133,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $194,873.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,387.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 24,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $2,249,297.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 889,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,082,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,825 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Summit Insights raised shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.77.

NASDAQ AMBA traded down $5.74 on Friday, hitting $112.57. 23,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,169. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.42 and a 200-day moving average of $80.47. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $137.21. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -67.22 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

