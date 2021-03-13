Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $373,000 Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,220,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,637,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,147,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $828,059,000 after purchasing an additional 87,170 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,370,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,722,000 after buying an additional 89,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,669,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,780,000 after buying an additional 156,336 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPD stock opened at $100.44 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $100.67. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.89 and a 200-day moving average of $91.85.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. On average, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

EXPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

