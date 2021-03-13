Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $16.71 Million Stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 486,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,074 shares during the quarter. Baozun accounts for approximately 0.7% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned 0.78% of Baozun worth $16,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Baozun by 65.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,882 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Baozun by 23.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Baozun by 27.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 27,371 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Baozun by 15.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Baozun by 109.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baozun alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.60. 21,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,315. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average is $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Baozun Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.19 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. Baozun had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Baozun’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BZUN. TheStreet upgraded Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. CICC Research cut Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baozun currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.