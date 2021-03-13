Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 100.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.77.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $1.85 on Friday, hitting $150.66. 30,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,002. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.38. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $160.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

