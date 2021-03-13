Krane Funds Advisors LLC Grows Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COLB. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $50.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.13. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.