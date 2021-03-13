Krane Funds Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EV. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 33.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EV opened at $73.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.28. Eaton Vance Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $488.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.13 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 8.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton Vance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total transaction of $6,496,137.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

