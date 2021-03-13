Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys 1,962 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,238 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in BancFirst in the third quarter worth $208,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 78.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,083,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,186 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the third quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 29,982 shares in the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst stock opened at $77.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $77.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.52 and a 200 day moving average of $54.31.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

In related news, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 21,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $1,439,054.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ken Starks sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $258,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,266 shares of company stock valued at $10,201,536. Company insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

