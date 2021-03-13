Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 118,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 6.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Kandi Technologies Group stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $448.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.83 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.83.

Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products, as well as electric scooters and electric self-balancing scooters.

