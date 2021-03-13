Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Trading Up 5.5%

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)’s stock price was up 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $105.01 and last traded at $104.93. Approximately 423,062 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 280,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.49.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KRNT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum raised Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kornit Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -621.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. Research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

