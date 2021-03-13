Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 29.3% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth approximately $3,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $44.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KNX. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Knight Equity upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.90.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

