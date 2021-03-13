Klöckner & Co SE’s (KLKNF) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Klöckner & Co SE stock opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.34.

Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheet and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes and hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, including sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

