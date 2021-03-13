Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 26,030 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Klingman & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,097 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 26,030 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.6% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 333.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 10,864 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 276.5% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 293.7% during the third quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 173,569 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,091,000 after buying an additional 129,478 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in Apple by 274.4% during the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 30,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 22,189 shares during the period. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co lifted its holdings in Apple by 309.5% during the third quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 47,272 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 35,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $121.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.15. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.01.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.