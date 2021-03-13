Klimatas (KTS) Market Cap Achieves $15,815.88

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $15,815.88 and $431.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

