Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%.

Shares of KIRK traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.90. 1,330,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,044. The company has a market capitalization of $354.97 million, a P/E ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 2.16. Kirkland’s has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $32.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Kirkland’s in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Martin sold 40,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $726,132.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,189.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

