Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of TSE K opened at C$8.37 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00. The firm has a market cap of C$10.53 billion and a PE ratio of 7.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.66%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 53,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total transaction of C$442,356.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 963,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,995,780.10. Also, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson sold 538,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total value of C$4,739,389.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,341,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,602,128.80. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 804,060 shares of company stock worth $6,934,496.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

