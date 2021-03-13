Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 1,709.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,702 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,469 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 48,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,991 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KGC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “focus list” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

