Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Short Interest Up 85.4% in February

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 927,700 shares, an increase of 85.4% from the February 11th total of 500,400 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 264,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $995,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,601,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,071,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,606,000.

NASDAQ:KNTE traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $36.40. 104,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,954. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.73. Kinnate Biopharma has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $48.75.

KNTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for treating genomically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate is KIN002787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors.

