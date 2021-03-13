Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) President Tyler H. Rose Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of KRC opened at $69.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $70.54.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,472,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,038 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $519,872,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,570,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,251 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.7% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 5,624,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,242,000 after purchasing an additional 803,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,917,000 after purchasing an additional 77,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.