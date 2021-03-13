Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Insider A. Robert Paratte Sells 23,595 Shares

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $69.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.46. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $70.54. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. Analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 19.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 16.7% in the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

