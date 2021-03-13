Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 31,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 30.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $57,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 54.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $435,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KEYS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

KEYS opened at $136.01 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

