KeyCorp Trims Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Target Price to $20.00

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CLF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.36.

CLF traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $17.54. 715,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,723,328. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $18.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.36 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 322.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,378,287 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,458,566 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $105,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,244 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 947.8% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,568,400 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,240,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

