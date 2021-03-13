KeyCorp Increases nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target to $31.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its price target raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NVT. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

NVT opened at $29.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.48 and a beta of 1.53. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $29.45.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in nVent Electric by 4.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $601,000. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in nVent Electric by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in nVent Electric by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 311,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 19,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

