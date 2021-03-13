KeyCorp Increases Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $85.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.65% from the company’s previous close.

FANG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $49.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $82.01 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $88.75. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,072,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $333,515,000 after purchasing an additional 30,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,739,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $323,475,000 after buying an additional 182,379 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,622,195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,915,000 after acquiring an additional 332,086 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 332.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $88,415,000 after acquiring an additional 343,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

