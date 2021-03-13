KeyCorp Increases Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target to $70.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

NYSE XEC opened at $65.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The company had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $380,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,451 shares of company stock worth $2,063,547. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 32,090 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 330,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 197,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,916,000 after acquiring an additional 207,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

