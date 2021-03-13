Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €160.00 Price Target

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been given a €160.00 ($188.24) price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €182.00 ($214.12) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €182.00 ($214.12) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pernod Ricard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €173.25 ($203.82).

Shares of EPA RI opened at €160.80 ($189.18) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €158.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is €151.61. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

