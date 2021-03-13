Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in J. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

J has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

NYSE J opened at $126.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.85. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

