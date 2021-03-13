Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 311,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,580,000 after buying an additional 212,863 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 434,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,649,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 18.0% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 981,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,827,000 after purchasing an additional 149,958 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 171,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,659,000 after purchasing an additional 102,892 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,161,425,000 after purchasing an additional 93,585 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.40.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $353.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $335.07 and its 200-day moving average is $339.57. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

