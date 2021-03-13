Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $2.16 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,722,000 after buying an additional 3,421,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,156,000 after purchasing an additional 798,631 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,091,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,377,000 after purchasing an additional 703,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,056,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,650,000 after purchasing an additional 435,412 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $163.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.87. The company has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $165.86.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

TT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Argus raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.72.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

