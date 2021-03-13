Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $2.11 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.29, for a total value of $5,942,871.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,751,461.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at $14,918,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,200 shares of company stock worth $33,135,471 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG opened at $599.37 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $200.06 and a twelve month high of $625.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $582.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $552.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.89, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $484.00 to $668.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.06.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.