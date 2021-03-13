Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $1.38 Million Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 65,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $4,650,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,995,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $961,997,000 after purchasing an additional 575,561 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLT traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $282.44. 5,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,849. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $168.51 and a one year high of $292.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.53. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLT. Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.11.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

