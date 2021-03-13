Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $1.08 Million Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,882,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,027,752,000 after buying an additional 161,085 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,150,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,223,000 after acquiring an additional 907,648 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,768,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,777,000 after purchasing an additional 559,260 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,056,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,512,000 after purchasing an additional 230,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,967,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,368,000 after purchasing an additional 242,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG opened at $55.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $55.87.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. TheStreet upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.92.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

