Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 206.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $584,446.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 7,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $714,025.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,507.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,183 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,837. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XYL opened at $101.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.46.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

Several analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

